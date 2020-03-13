A Chance of Rain This Weekend, But Not A Washout

There will be a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms this weekend, but it will not be a washout. In fact, there will be more dry hours than rainy ones. Aside from the rain chances, both days will be mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s Saturday, and 60s Sunday.

Our overall weather pattern will be unsettled with several fast moving weather systems moving across North Texas over the next six days. Each system will have the potential to produce rounds of showers and thunderstorms on a daily basis through next Thursday.

Rainfall over the next week could be heavy with parts of North Texas receiving over four inches. Flooding could become a concern, and some severe weather is possible.