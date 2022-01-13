A Blustery Cold Front for The Weekend

A strong cold front will bring a return of winter temperatures and gusty winds to North Texas this weekend. The front will arrive Friday night ending our stretch of mild weather.

Ahead of the front, Friday will still be mild with highs in the 70s.

Temperatures Saturday will be much lower and well below normal. Most of the day will be in the 30s and 40s, with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

In addition to the cold, a strong northwesterly wind will blow at 20 to 35 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph through much of Saturday.

The combination of the strong winds, very low humidity and dormant vegetation will cause the fire danger to be elevated across a large portion of western North Texas. Avoid doing any open burning and be careful not to produce sparks that could start a grass fire.

The strong winds will diminish by Saturday evening. Sunday will still be rather chilly with a brisk north breeze and highs in the 40s to lower 50s.