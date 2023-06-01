A Below Normal Storm Season in North Texas

Severe weather season is rapidly winding down in North Texas.

Typically April and May are the most active tornado months in our area.

While there were some severe weather events producing large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes, the number of tornadoes has been lower than normal. As of early June, there have been only 14 tornadoes in North Texas and parts of Central Texas. The normal amount for an entire year is 29.

So far in 2023, the National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued 52 tornado warnings. The warnings show up as red polygons on the map below.

The majority of the warnings were for storms to the south of DFW. However, both Tarrant and Dallas counties did have tornado warnings issued earlier in the year.

Nationally, the severe weather season has been more active. As of May 31, a total of 790 tornadoes have been reported. That's above the three-year average of 615 for the same time frame.

It's important to remember that even though storm season is winding down quickly, tornadoes can occur at any time during the year. The fall usually brings a slight uptick in severe storms, so the tornado count can still increase. Remember that last November had four tornadoes and December produced an unusually high 17 tornadoes.