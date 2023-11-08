Cedar season kicks off early across North Texas

'Tis the season for sniffling and sneezing! Cedar season has officially arrived a few weeks early across North Texas. The allergen was detected on Monday's allergy count, along with Elm and Ragweed.

This comes a few weeks early. Levels are usually in the moderate category in December and eventually peaking in January.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Cedar and juniper trees grow and pollinate during the winter in the southern U.S. A large number of the cedar and juniper trees in Texas are in the Hill Country and East Texas. When winds are from the south, the pollen travels to North Texas. Wind can carry cedar or juniper pollen for miles.

This is just the beginning, so if you are an allergy sufferer, make sure you are taking medication to help!