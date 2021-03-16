8 Tornadoes Confirmed in Texas Panhandle Over the Weekend

At least eight tornadoes touched down in the Texas Panhandle over the weekend, with one packing winds as high as 120 miles per hour.

The tornadoes on Saturday snapped power poles and trees and damaged some homes and recreational vehicles. The tornadoes were in mostly rural areas and no deaths or injuries were reported.

Palo Duro Canyon State Park was among areas damaged in the storm.

"In general, the park has a lot of windows and fencing to replace, roofs to repair and replace, and vehicles to repair," said Texas Parks and Wildlife Department spokeswoman Megan Radke. "Bottom line, all damage to park facilities is fixable and the park's focus remains on gratitude that all visitors and staff are safe."

The National Weather Service in Amarillo says that two of the eight tornadoes it's identified in its area on Saturday had an EF2 rating. The other six had lower ratings.

Several tornadoes were also believed to have touched down in towns north of Lubbock, located south of Amarillo. The National Weather Service for that area is still surveying the damage to confirm they were tornadoes and determine the strength.