hurricane season 2022

5 Disturbances in Active Atlantic Basin; T.S. Ian Strengthens in the Caribbean

We are currently monitoring five tropical disturbances in the Atlantic basin

By Samantha Davies and Kevan Smith

NBCUniversal, Inc.

There are five tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin, one of which is expected to enter the gulf sometime next week. The five disturbances are Hurricane Fiona, Tropical Storm Gaston, Tropical Depression Ten, a tropical wave and Tropical Depression Nine, which is expected to become Tropical System Hermine or Ian.

HURRICANE FIONA

Hurricane Fiona has transformed into a post-tropical cyclone but is still a powerful storm as it bears down on northeastern Canada.

The East Coast of the United States will have the threat of high surf and rip currents into the weekend.

This system is expected to bring heavy rainfall, damaging winds and high surf into Canada's maritime provinces as it moves into the Northern Atlantic Ocean.

They say it has the potential to be one of the most severe storms in Canada's history. Fiona is expected to make landfall in Nova Scotia early Saturday.

The latest update on Hurricane Fiona

Fiona was a Category 4 hurricane when it pounded Bermuda with heavy rains and winds earlier Friday.

Fiona so far has been blamed for at least five deaths -- two in Puerto Rico, two in the Dominican Republic and one in the French island of Guadeloupe.

TROPICAL STORM IAN

Tropical Depression Nine in the Caribbean, has been upgraded to become Tropical Storm Ian.

The National Hurricane Center says a hurricane watch was issued for the Cayman Islands.

This system will move west-northwest into the weekend and could potentially threaten the United States by next week.

The latest track across the Caribbean
The latest track into Florida

The National Hurricane Center said newly formed Tropical Storm Ian is expected to keep strengthening and hit Cuba early Tuesday as a hurricane and then hit southern Florida early Wednesday.

The latest long-range GFS(American) Model
The latest long-range EURO(European) Model

TROPICAL STORM GASTON

Tropical Storm Gaston is located in the Northern Atlantic Ocean. It will continue to spin and weaken in open waters.

The latest update on Tropical Storm Gaston

TROPICAL DEPRESSION TEN & A TROPICAL WAVE

Also, Tropical Depression Ten in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean, has the potential of becoming a tropical storm. It is expected to move northward off the coast of Africa.

This tropical system is projected to become Tropical System Hermine or Ian.

A tropical wave in the Central Atlantic Ocean has a low chance of development. It is moving to the west-northwest over open waters.

The latest on the rest of the Atlantic Basin

