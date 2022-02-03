24,000 Without Power as Bitter Cold Settles in North Texas

As of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oncor is reporting roughly 24,000 customers without power statewide, a slight increase of about 1,000 customers over the last hour.

The following is a list of local counties with the numbers of customers affected, according to Oncor's outage webpage at 8:30 a.m.

Collin County: 5,459

Dallas County: 2,334

Denton County: 18

Tarrant County: 2,317

To report an outage or a downed line, click here, or call 888-313-4747, or text "Out" to 66267.

PLAN AHEAD FOR POWER LOSS

During winter weather, you could lose power for a number of reasons. Plan ahead by charging phones, tablets, and other devices so that you can stay informed of changing weather conditions.

If you have a generator, it's important to remember those should not be running indoors -- including in the garage. Exhaust from generators contains high levels of carbon monoxide which can be fatal in minutes.