2022 Tornado Season Off to a Fast Start, But Will it Continue?

The National Weather Service confirms there were 16 tornadoes that occurred in North and Central Texas during the March 21 severe storms. The strongest tornado was an EF3 that hit Jacksboro with up to 150 mph winds.

Our tornado total for the year so far is up to 17. The 10 year average for the whole year is 23 in North Texas. That means the tornado season is off to a fast start. But there is reason to think that this fast pace will not continue.

The rainfall forecast from the Climate Prediction Center for April through June calls for a good chance of below-normal rainfall across Texas. Below normal rainfall means fewer thunderstorms, which in turn could mean fewer severe weather events.

Unfortunately, fewer thunderstorms also means an increase in the drought that is taking hold across the state.

Dry soil conditions heading into summer could also signal a hot summer ahead.