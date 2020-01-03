weather

2020 Starts with Major Meteor Shower Visible From North Texas

By Samantha Davies

86605818
Getty Images/File

SPRING MOUNTAINS NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, NV – AUGUST 13: A Perseid meteor streaks across the sky above desert pine trees on August 13, 2015 in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, Nevada. The annual display, known as the Perseid shower because the meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Perseus in the northeastern sky, is a result of Earth’s orbit…

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Quadrantids meteor shower will put on a bright, but brief show late Friday into early Saturday morning (Jan. 3-4). Over 100 meteors per hour will be visible, with the peak timing 4 a.m. Saturday.  

Shooting stars will originate from near the constellation Ursa Major, more commonly known as the Big Dipper. However, shooting stars will be visible in all areas of the sky.

The meteor shower can be viewed all across North America. Viewing conditions will be very good in North Texas. Skies will be clear and the moon will be low in the horizon reducing the amount of light pollution.

This article tagged under:

weathermeteor
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us