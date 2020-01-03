2020 Starts with Major Meteor Shower Visible From North Texas

The Quadrantids meteor shower will put on a bright, but brief show late Friday into early Saturday morning (Jan. 3-4). Over 100 meteors per hour will be visible, with the peak timing 4 a.m. Saturday.

Shooting stars will originate from near the constellation Ursa Major, more commonly known as the Big Dipper. However, shooting stars will be visible in all areas of the sky.

The meteor shower can be viewed all across North America. Viewing conditions will be very good in North Texas. Skies will be clear and the moon will be low in the horizon reducing the amount of light pollution.