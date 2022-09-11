Waters Quiet as Hurricane Season Enters Peak

This is the Peak of Hurricane Season

Hurricane season started on June 1st and won’t end until Nov. 30. But looking at past historic storm records, the peak of hurricane season climatologically occurs around Sept. 10 and 11 each year. So this weekend is when we would expect to see the Atlantic basin, including the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, to be most active.

But that certainly hasn’t happened this year. This satellite photo of the Atlantic taken on the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 11, shows that the entire basin is unusually quiet. There are a few clouds, but nothing that is showing any organization.

That is not likely to change any time soon. The National Hurricane Center’s official forecast shows that no tropical activity is expected in the coming days. But, there is still plenty of time left in hurricane season for more storms to form.