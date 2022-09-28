WATCH LIVE: FEMA Holds Press Conference Regarding Hurricane Ian

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will hold a press conference on Sept. 28 to provide an update and share details on FEMA's Hurricane Ian preparedness efforts.

The news conference, which will take place on Wednesday at 9 a.m., will feature FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell, Director of Weather Service Ken Graham, American Red Cross Vice President of Disaster Operations and Logistics Brad Kieserman, and FEMA National Spokesperson in Spanish Daniel Llargués.

The conference will be held in the press room at FEMA headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Florida's west coast is bracing for impact from what's being called a "life-threatening storm" as Hurricane Ian strengthened to a dangerous Category 4 hurricane before making landfall on Wednesday.

With maximum sustained winds at 155 mph, 2 mph short of a Category 5 hurricane, Ian is expected to cause devastating storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding along the state's heavily populated Gulf Coast from Bonita Beach to the Tampa Bay region, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said in a 6:35 a.m. advisory Wednesday.