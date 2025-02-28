Today marks the end of meteorological winter

As far as meteorologists are concerned, today is the last day of winter. March 1 is the start of meteorological spring. This is different from astronomical spring, which begins March 20. That is the vernal equinox.

What is the difference? Astronomical seasons are based on the position of the Earth in relation to the sun. They are the most commonly used and known. The seasons are defined by two solstices and two equinoxes.

Meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle and the calendar.

Winter is typically the coldest months of the year, and summer the hottest. Spring and fall are transition months.

The following are the meteorological seasons:

Spring — March, April, May

Summer — June, July, August

Fall — September, October, November

Winter — December, January, February

Since the meteorological seasons fall on the same date every year, it is easier to compare seasonal and monthly statistics.

This winter featured 2.6 inches of snow in January (parts of North Texas had up to 5 inches!) and a record low of 12 degrees in February. We had 30 freezes. March begins warm with a severe weather threat early next week.