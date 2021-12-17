Strong Cold Front Friday Night, Then a Cold Weekend

Friday will be the last warm and humid day of the week with highs in the 70s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible across North Texas Friday, but the best chance of rain moves in with a cold front late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

There's a marginal risk for severe storms overnight Friday. Strong wind gusts and hail up to 1 inch will be possible.

Rain will exit the Dallas-Fort Worth area by late Saturday morning, but will linger across parts of Central and East Texas, before tapering off in the afternoon.

Behind the front, it will turn significantly cooler with temperatures falling into the 40s and 50s on Saturday. Expect brisk north winds, mostly cloudy skies and wind chill values mostly in the 40s.

The rest of the weekend will be dry, but unseasonably cool for December. The normal high for mid-December in DFW is 57. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 50s, and highs on Sunday will be in the 40s.

Another warm up is expected next week with highs back in the 70s by Christmas eve.