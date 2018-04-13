NBC 5 viewers shared video as hail fell on North Texas on Friday, April 13, 2018.
Warning: The videos are unedited, profanity may be included.
Hail in Denton
(Published 2 hours ago)
Weather
Hail in the Preserve at Pecan Creek subdivision in Denton
(Published 2 hours ago)
Hail in Haslet
(Published 2 hours ago)
Hail storm
Denton County
(Published 2 hours ago)
Hail in Corinth
Windsong Ranch Prosper TX
(Published 2 hours ago)
near fishtrap and reel
Burleson Hail
(Published 2 hours ago)
Quarter Size Hail
(Published 2 hours ago)
Saddlebrook Estates, Krum, TX
Hail in Argyle
(Published 2 hours ago)
Hail in Argyle
Hail
(Published 2 hours ago)
Storm
Hail - Friday 4-13-18 Flower Mound TX
(Published 2 hours ago)
Hail in Flower Mound, TX 407/1171 at 4:45 pm . Quarter size
Hail in Argyle
(Published 2 hours ago)
Hail in Argyle
Hail in Lake Dallas
(Published 2 hours ago)
Hail and rain
(Published 2 hours ago)
In Argyle/Canyon Falls
Hail and rain
(Published 2 hours ago)
In Argyle/Canyon Falls
hail storm Aubrey
(Published 2 hours ago)
video of hail
Hail in north Denton
(Published 2 hours ago)
hail in frisco
(Published 2 hours ago)
hail in frisco
Hail
(Published 2 hours ago)
Hail in Denton