Your Hail Videos - April 13, 2018 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Your Hail Videos - April 13, 2018

Published 2 hours ago

    Hail Storm

    Argyle hail storm

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    NBC 5 viewers shared video as hail fell on North Texas on Friday, April 13, 2018.

    Warning: The videos are unedited, profanity may be included.

    Hail in DentonHail in Denton

    Weather

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Hail in the Preserve at Pecan Creek subdivision in DentonHail in the Preserve at Pecan Creek subdivision in Denton

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Hail in HasletHail in Haslet

    Hail storm

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Denton CountyDenton County

    Hail in Corinth

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Windsong Ranch Prosper TXWindsong Ranch Prosper TX

    near fishtrap and reel

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Burleson HailBurleson Hail

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Quarter Size HailQuarter Size Hail

    Saddlebrook Estates, Krum, TX

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Hail in ArgyleHail in Argyle

    Hail in Argyle

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    HailHail

    Storm

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Hail - Friday 4-13-18 Flower Mound TXHail - Friday 4-13-18 Flower Mound TX

    Hail in Flower Mound, TX 407/1171 at 4:45 pm . Quarter size

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Hail in ArgyleHail in Argyle

    Hail in Argyle

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Hail in Lake DallasHail in Lake Dallas

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Hail and rainHail and rain

    In Argyle/Canyon Falls

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Hail and rainHail and rain

    In Argyle/Canyon Falls

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    hail storm Aubreyhail storm Aubrey

    video of hail

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Hail in north DentonHail in north Denton

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    hail in friscohail in frisco

    hail in frisco

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    HailHail

    Hail in Denton

    (Published 2 hours ago)

      

