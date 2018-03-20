Why You Need to Be Ready for a Wetter Pattern Next Week

The first few days of spring in North Texas will feature dry weather with a warm up. Next week will likely be completely different.

The jet stream pattern through Saturday will be favorable for dry and mild weather in Texas. High temperatures will reach the 70s and 80s with no chance of rain.

The jet stream will undergo a change by late in the weekend, flowing over Texas from the southwest to the northeast. This type of pattern can be active for us, producing several days of rain and thunderstorm chances.

While it is still quite early, some long range computer models indicate several inches of rain could fall from Sunday through Good Friday.

If you have some outdoor work you need to do, you'll have dry weather through Saturday. After that, rain chances will be going up.

