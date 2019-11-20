Wet Weather Is Coming

Eventually, these clouds will bring rain. But, not just yet.

An upper-level storm system out west will slowly move toward Texas over the next 24 hours.

As it approaches, the necessary lift to generate widespread rain will arrive. The rain event will be spread out over two days.

Spotty showers will likely be in place for the Thursday morning commute. A few thunderstorms can be expected later in the day. Some of these could produce locally heavy downpours. Thunder and lightning is to be expected, but severe weather is unlikely.

Friday will offer a continuation of the wet weather. It will also be turning colder Friday with the high staying in the 50s.

The progressive nature of these storm system means that it won’t linger into the weekend. The rain will be gone, and the sun will be shining both Saturday and Sunday.

Rain totals look to be around an inch before all is said and done.

Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Before the Storm

Stay Connected. Download the NBC DFW App

Set your push alert preferences.

Charge your phones and tablets so that if you lose power you can still watch live weather coverage in the App.

Weather Safety