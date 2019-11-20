Wet Weather Is Coming - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Wet Weather Is Coming

Spotty showers will likely be in place for the Thursday morning commute

By Grant Johnston

Published 2 hours ago

    Eventually, these clouds will bring rain. But, not just yet.

    An upper-level storm system out west will slowly move toward Texas over the next 24 hours.

    As it approaches, the necessary lift to generate widespread rain will arrive. The rain event will be spread out over two days.

    Spotty showers will likely be in place for the Thursday morning commute. A few thunderstorms can be expected later in the day. Some of these could produce locally heavy downpours. Thunder and lightning is to be expected, but severe weather is unlikely.

    Friday will offer a continuation of the wet weather. It will also be turning colder Friday with the high staying in the 50s.

    The progressive nature of these storm system means that it won’t linger into the weekend. The rain will be gone, and the sun will be shining both Saturday and Sunday.

    Rain totals look to be around an inch before all is said and done.

    Latest Video Forecast

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

    Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

