It's the time of year where a lot of great events are happening during the weekend.

Two examples coming up this weekend are Art in the Square in Southlake and More Than Pink Walk in Fort Worth.

For the second weekend in-a-row, we're going to have amazing weather through the weekend! The rain we get through the middle part of the week will be long gone by the time Friday rolls around.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be filled with lots of sun and afternoon temperatures climbing into the lower to middle 80s. Both days will have plenty of sunshine.

The wind will be a little stronger on Sunday, but a 10-20 mph breeze won't be very impactful. Hopefully you'll get the chance to get outside, enjoy another beautiful April weekend, and/or enjoy one of the many events going on across North Texas!

