A boundary will be hanging out across parts of North Texas this weekend. It will be enough to generate some storms, especially Saturday afternoon and evening.
Although widespread severe weather is not expected, a few scattered strong to marginally severe storms can be anticipated. A couple more storms will be possible on Sunday as well.
The greatest threat for storms will be north of Interstate 20. Frequent lightning, gusty winds, and a brief, heavy downpour will accompany the stronger storms. Please stay weather aware through the weekend!
Before the Storm
Weather Safety
Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
At Home?
- Head indoors immediately
- If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
- Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
Outdoors?
- Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
- If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
Driving?
- Stay inside your vehicle.
- Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
- Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
- If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.