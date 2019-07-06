A boundary will be hanging out across parts of North Texas this weekend. It will be enough to generate some storms, especially Saturday afternoon and evening.

Although widespread severe weather is not expected, a few scattered strong to marginally severe storms can be anticipated. A couple more storms will be possible on Sunday as well.

The greatest threat for storms will be north of Interstate 20. Frequent lightning, gusty winds, and a brief, heavy downpour will accompany the stronger storms. Please stay weather aware through the weekend!

