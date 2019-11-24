Weather Could Impact Travel Before Thanksgiving Day

Sunday night will be a quiet night with a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will be down in the 40s to near 50 degrees by first thing Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, we will warm nicely into the middle 70s under a mostly sunny sky. (Published 6 hours ago)

The year's biggest week of travel is upon us and it looks like Mother Nature is going to throw a few curveballs our way as we get closer to Thanksgiving Day.

Outside of some gusty winds, Monday and Tuesday will generally be quiet and warm with highs in the 70s. A potent cold front will move across North Texas late Tuesday. That front will drop most of us a good 20 to 25 degrees on Wednesday.

We will be dry Tuesday and all of Wednesday, but if you're traveling northwest or north into Colorado, Kansas or Nebraska, be aware that heavy snow is expected Monday and Tuesday. Travel conditions in the southern Plains will get less favorable Wednesday night into Thursday as rain develops across Texas and Oklahoma.

Thursday is shaping up to be a cold, wet day with temperatures staying in the 40s to lower 50s all day long. Don't expect many breaks in the rain during the day Thursday. The rain should begin to taper off Thursday night.

We can't let our guard down Friday either. A strong storm system will be hanging out to the west of us and we will see a surge of warm, humid air quickly move into North Texas. There is a possibility that the ingredients could come together for some stronger storms Friday afternoon and evening.

Please check back for updates and make sure you're staying WEATHER AWARE.

