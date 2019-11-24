Weather Could Impact Travel Before Thanksgiving Day - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Weather Could Impact Travel Before Thanksgiving Day

By Brian James

Published 35 minutes ago

    The year's biggest week of travel is upon us and it looks like Mother Nature is going to throw a few curveballs our way as we get closer to Thanksgiving Day.

    Outside of some gusty winds, Monday and Tuesday will generally be quiet and warm with highs in the 70s. A potent cold front will move across North Texas late Tuesday. That front will drop most of us a good 20 to 25 degrees on Wednesday.

    We will be dry Tuesday and all of Wednesday, but if you're traveling northwest or north into Colorado, Kansas or Nebraska, be aware that heavy snow is expected Monday and Tuesday. Travel conditions in the southern Plains will get less favorable Wednesday night into Thursday as rain develops across Texas and Oklahoma.

    Thursday is shaping up to be a cold, wet day with temperatures staying in the 40s to lower 50s all day long. Don't expect many breaks in the rain during the day Thursday. The rain should begin to taper off Thursday night.

    We can't let our guard down Friday either. A strong storm system will be hanging out to the west of us and we will see a surge of warm, humid air quickly move into North Texas. There is a possibility that the ingredients could come together for some stronger storms Friday afternoon and evening.

    Please check back for updates and make sure you're staying WEATHER AWARE.

    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

