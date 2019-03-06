What to Know Meteorologists from NBC 5, Telemundo 39 & NewsRadio 1080AM KRLD live on location, as well as the Perot Museum. Entry is FREE

3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 (First Day of Spring)

Texas Live!, 1650 E Randol Mill Road, Arlington, TX 76011

Enjoy an information-packed and fun-filled afternoon with NBC 5 Weather Experts and Telemundo 39 La Autoridad en el Tiempo as they team up with the Perot Museum of Nature and Science and NewsRadio 1080AM KRLD’s Dan Brounoff to cover topics about spring weather safety.

Participate in hands-on weather experiments, explore weather forecasting technology, and enjoy fun weather activities and demonstrations. Also, take an up-close look at weather forecasting technology and the Texas Storm Fleet, and meet Rick Mitchell and Néstor Flecha, the stations’ chief meteorologists.

Spring in North Texas can present serious weather threats. Weather Connection is an opportunity to educate residents whether they are new to North Texas or long-time residents. There will be education and fun for all.

NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell can be seen weekdays on NBC 5 at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. He has had close encounters with severe weather for the majority of his career. While serving as chief meteorologist at KOCO-TV in Oklahoma City, Mitchell experienced a tornado touch down on the station grounds while covering severe weather on-air on June 13, 1998. To learn more about Rick Mitchell, go to GetRick.tv. Facebook: @RickMitchellWX Instagram: @rickmitchellwx Twitter: @RickMitchellWX.

Joining Mitchell is Telemundo 39 Chief Meteorologist Néstor Flecha, who can be seen weekdays at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m, serving the Spanish-speaking audience of North Texas. Flecha has worked on the implementation of new radars, meteorological models and augmented reality for Telemundo 39 and NBC 5. Contact Néstor Flecha on his Facebook page @nestorflechatv, Instagram @nestorflecha and Twitter @nestorflecha.

Entry to the event is FREE -- CLICK HERE To learn more about Texas Live!