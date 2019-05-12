The weather pattern has finally changed up enough for us to catch our breath and, more importantly, a chance to dry out. In April, and so far in May, the sky opened up and inundated Dallas-Fort Worth and North Texas with a whole lot of rain. All the numbers below are for DFW Airport, but many places in around DFW and North Texas have similar numbers. Some places had even more.

It all started in April with 6.75 inches of rain. In the first 11 days of May, another 4.92 inches fell at the airport. That's a month and one-third total of 11.67 inches! A year ago, we couldn't even get 3 inches of rain in those two months. Normally, in those two months, we would see close to 8 inches of rain.

In a typical May, we see 4.9 inches of rain fall at the airport. We've already surpassed that mark with a lot of May left to go. For the year-to-date total, we've got a nice 3-inch surplus going.

Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

Senior meteorologist David Finfrock also noted the nice rise in lake levels (in some cases, too much of a good thing) as well.

Now that the rain has stopped, there are a few things you should consider, and hopefully do. If you have a sprinkler system, turn it off! Give your sprinklers a break, save some water and save some money! Also, walk around your property and dump out any standing water. That water is a prime breeding ground for mosquitoes. Don't give them the chance! Also check to make sure that the heavy rain hasn't caused any excess damage or erosion around your property.

Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

One final note… the rain will undoubtedly bring a rapid bloom of plants, trees, weeds, etc. That means we may have to deal with a surge of pollen as well. Have tissues and allergy medicine close at hand!

Most of this week will be dry, but we could see a few showers and storms on Tuesday and again on Saturday.

