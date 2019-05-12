Waterlogged: A Look Back at Recent Wet Weather in North Texas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Weather Connection

Weather Connection

Waterlogged: A Look Back at Recent Wet Weather in North Texas

By Brian James

Published 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 5 Forecast: One More Decent Chance for Rain
    NBC 5 Weather

    S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
    Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Skycams

    The weather pattern has finally changed up enough for us to catch our breath and, more importantly, a chance to dry out. In April, and so far in May, the sky opened up and inundated Dallas-Fort Worth and North Texas with a whole lot of rain. All the numbers below are for DFW Airport, but many places in around DFW and North Texas have similar numbers. Some places had even more.

    It all started in April with 6.75 inches of rain. In the first 11 days of May, another 4.92 inches fell at the airport. That's a month and one-third total of 11.67 inches! A year ago, we couldn't even get 3 inches of rain in those two months. Normally, in those two months, we would see close to 8 inches of rain.

    In a typical May, we see 4.9 inches of rain fall at the airport. We've already surpassed that mark with a lot of May left to go. For the year-to-date total, we've got a nice 3-inch surplus going.

    Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

    Senior meteorologist David Finfrock also noted the nice rise in lake levels (in some cases, too much of a good thing) as well.

    Now that the rain has stopped, there are a few things you should consider, and hopefully do. If you have a sprinkler system, turn it off! Give your sprinklers a break, save some water and save some money! Also, walk around your property and dump out any standing water. That water is a prime breeding ground for mosquitoes. Don't give them the chance! Also check to make sure that the heavy rain hasn't caused any excess damage or erosion around your property.

    Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

    One final note… the rain will undoubtedly bring a rapid bloom of plants, trees, weeds, etc. That means we may have to deal with a surge of pollen as well. Have tissues and allergy medicine close at hand!

    Most of this week will be dry, but we could see a few showers and storms on Tuesday and again on Saturday.

    Latest Video Forecast

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

    Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

    Interactive Radar
    Interactive Radar    		S-Band Radar
    NBC 5 S-Band    		Dallas County Radar
    Dallas County    		Tarrant County Radar
    Tarrant County
    Collin County Radar
    Collin County    		Denton County Radar
    Denton County    		Ellis, Johnson County Radar
    Ellis, Johnson Co.    		Rainfall Totals
    Rainfall Totals

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices