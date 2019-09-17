An area of concern down in the Gulf of Mexico that’s expected to inundate much of southeast Texas with very heavy rain over the next few days has been upgraded to Tropical Depression 11.

At about noon Tuesday, TD 11 had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, minimum central pressure of 1009 mb and was moving north at about 7 mph.

The National Hurricane Center said Tuesday afternooon the system is "likely to produce life-threatening flash flooding along portions of the Upper Texas Coast, including the Houston and Galveston areas."

This tropical system was showing signs of circulation Tuesday morning, which raised concerns considering we’re at the height of hurricane season and the gulf water is very warm.

While it’s not expected to persist long enough over open water to become a hurricane, it is certain to deposit a great deal of water in southeast Texas as it moves inland.

Flood Watches have been posted and some locations could see as much as 6 to 8 inches of rain in the Houston and Galveston areas.

As this system slowly moves north, our rain chances will increase here in North Texas. While rain is not guaranteed for everyone, the chances are looking better by Thursday and Friday.

The heaviest rain will be southeast of DFW, with some spots receiving as much as 4 inches.

While DFW likely won’t see as much as those locations to the southeast, any amount will be welcome. So far, not a drop of rain has fallen this month at DFW Airport. The latest Drought Monitor shows much of the state is quite thirsty.

