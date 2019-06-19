Today Will Be the Hottest Day of 2019 So Far

Live video from the NBC 5 Weather Center will appear in the player above.

Wednesday could be the hottest day of the year so far! The thermometer at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport could reach 95 degrees, but the humidity will make it feel like it’s between 105 and 108 degrees.

Be sure to take precautions to protect yourself in the heat, and don’t forget about your pets.

The first Heat Advisory of the year has been issued for our southern counties Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. A heat advisory means that afternoon heat index values are expected to meet or exceed 105 degrees for at least two consecutive days.

Although most of the day will be dry, the heat will be fuel for additional late day storms. Those who do see storms could see strong to severe storms. The severe weather threat will peak Wednesday evening and into the nighttime hours with the possibility of large hail, damaging winds and possible tornadoes. Be sure to stay aware this evening.

Thursday will be dry but even hotter with afternoon highs in the upper 90s. Summer officially arrives Friday, and it will feel like it with afternoon highs in the mid 90s.

Heat Advisory Precautions With such oppressive heat in the forecast, North Texans are reminded to check on their friends and loved ones with health problems as they may be among the most susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. As always, never leave young children or pets unattended in an enclosed vehicle, even for a short amount of time, as temperatures can quickly rise to threatening levels. Pets should not be left unattended outdoors for more than a few minutes. Water is the cornerstone to staying safe this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Officials said it's important to start drinking before becoming thirsty and if you know you're going to be out in the heat, begin drinking water the night before. Officials recommend staying indoors, but anyone who must be outside should drink a cup of water about every 20 minutes and wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing. Symptoms of Heat Stroke: CDC According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the symptoms of heat stroke include hot, dry skin or profuse sweating; hallucinations, chills, throbbing headache, high body temperature, confusion/dizziness and slurred speech. Take the following steps to treat a worker with heat stroke: Call 911 and notify their supervisor. Move the sick worker to a cool shaded area. Cool the worker using methods such as: Soaking their clothes with water. Spraying, sponging, or showering them with water. Fanning their body. Symptoms of Heat Exhaustion: CDC According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, extreme weakness or fatigue, dizziness and confusion, nausea, clammy or moist skin, pale or flushed complexion, muscle cramps, slightly elevated body temperature and fast or shallow breathing. Treat a worker suffering from heat exhaustion with the following: Have them rest in a cool, shaded or air-conditioned area. Have them drink plenty of water or other cool, nonalcoholic beverages. Have them take a cool shower, bath, or sponge bath. Online: CDC's Tips for Preventing Heat-Related Illness Dos and Don'ts in Extreme Heat

Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Before the Storm

Stay Connected. Download the NBC DFW App

Set your push alert preferences.

Charge your phones and tablets so that if you lose power you can still watch live weather coverage in the App.

Weather Safety