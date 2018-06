A second line of thunderstorms is drifting slowly southward from the Red River into North Texas.

Strong winds, dangerous lightning and heavy rain will be possible with the strongest storms.

Because of the slow motion of the storms, there may be some localized flash flooding this evening, especially north of DFW.

SkyCams

Above: A view of Fort Worth from The Stayton at Museum Way. Below, Dallas from Lake Cliff Tower.