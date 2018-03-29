Storm System Brings Tornadoes, Flooding to Parts of Texas

As many as seven people were pulled from the wreckage of a Texas Gulf Coast home after tornadoes swept through areas of the state in a storm system that also brought days of rain.

One of the homes ripped apart in Holiday Beach was being rebuilt after being badly damaged by Hurricane Harvey last year.

Seven people were rescued when the second floor of the home was destroyed. Construction workers say the roof blew off the home and landed across the street.



The Aransas County sheriff's office says there were no serious injuries.

Emotions Raw at Stephon Clark’s Funeral

Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy at the funeral for Stephon Clark Thursday, demanding justice in the shooting death of the 22-year-old by Sacramento police. Stevante Clark, Stephon’s brother, led the crowd in chants of his brother’s name. (Published 4 hours ago)

National Weather Service meteorologist Tawnya Evans says a survey team is working to determine if a tornado caused the damage or straight-line winds.

She says a tornado destroyed a mobile home to the north in Seadrift while flipping several others. Tornadoes were also confirmed in Brazoria and San Jacinto counties.

Meanwhile, flooding was occurring Thursday along the San Jacinto River north of Houston and other waterways in the region.

