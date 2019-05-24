Severe Weather Season Winding Down in North Texas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Severe Weather Season Winding Down in North Texas

June 1 is the start of hurricane season

By Samantha Davies

Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    As we head into the month of June, the weather pattern starts to shift. The jet stream lifts north, the chance for rain diminishes in North Texas and the severe weather threat shifts north. (Published 31 minutes ago)

    Some of the most active weather in North Texas happens during the months of March, April and May. That is when the frequency of tornadoes is at its highest.

    As we head into the month of June, the weather pattern starts to shift. The jet stream lifts north, the chance for rain diminishes in North Texas and the severe weather threat shifts north.

    One season ends, another begins: June 1 is the start of hurricane season.

    While we don’t get hit directly by tropical storms or hurricanes, the remnants of storms entering the Gulf of Mexico have been known to move into North Texas, dumping heavy rain during the summer months.

    Summer is fast approaching. Does that mean 100-degree temperature readings in our near future? Probably not.

    While temperatures are running above normal for the end of May and the beginning of June, the high humidity levels should hold temperatures in the 80s or 90s. The average date for the first triple digit temperature is July 1.

    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

