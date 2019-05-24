Severe Weather Season Winding Down in North Texas

As we head into the month of June, the weather pattern starts to shift. The jet stream lifts north, the chance for rain diminishes in North Texas and the severe weather threat shifts north. (Published 31 minutes ago)

Some of the most active weather in North Texas happens during the months of March, April and May. That is when the frequency of tornadoes is at its highest.

As we head into the month of June, the weather pattern starts to shift. The jet stream lifts north, the chance for rain diminishes in North Texas and the severe weather threat shifts north.

One season ends, another begins: June 1 is the start of hurricane season.

While we don’t get hit directly by tropical storms or hurricanes, the remnants of storms entering the Gulf of Mexico have been known to move into North Texas, dumping heavy rain during the summer months.

Summer is fast approaching. Does that mean 100-degree temperature readings in our near future? Probably not.

While temperatures are running above normal for the end of May and the beginning of June, the high humidity levels should hold temperatures in the 80s or 90s. The average date for the first triple digit temperature is July 1.

