As 2017 draws to a close, KPRC-TV decided to examine the latest Hurricane Harvey financials of the American Red Cross.
The organization's December 2017 report shows a total of nearly $500 million raised in Harvey relief. The agency also adds that 99.5 percent of the $229 million designated for immediate relief, the well documented $400 checks, has been distributed.
Yet some like Dean Kroeger said the Red Cross never had anyone follow up to view his damage after he appealed twice to the agency for the damage he sustained. "The rain came and it ripped a hole in my roof and I lost my entire garage," Kroeger said.
The concern one former high-ranking official expressed to KPRC is that there is no true form of oversight or case management to ensure the right people are receiving relief dollars.
Bob Stark had 36 inches of water in his home, yet he was denied by the Red Cross. He shared with KPRC that he simply hopes the organization uses the money left over in the Harvey fund appropriately moving forward. "At this point I would like to see people that still need the money, get the money," Stark said.
The Red Cross financial report also shows $165 million remaining for the long-term recovery.
NBC 5 and Kroger are teaming up to get help with the relief effort for the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. Visit your neighborhood Kroger and make a monetary donation to the American Red Cross at Kroger's check-out registers. All of the money will go to the Red Cross Disaster Relief. The American Red Cross is working around the clock to help those in need by providing food, shelter and emotional support for the people whose lives have been disrupted. Visit RedCross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS for more information on the relief efforts.
Other ways to help the victims of Hurricane/TS Harvey:
DONATE MONEY
The Salvation Army is also accepting financial donations. Salvation Army 1-800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769) HelpSalvArmy.org
DONATE BLOOD
Carter BloodCare will send blood donations to its partners affected by Hurricane Harvey. 1-877-571-1000. Text DONATE4LIFE to 444-999
HELP PETS
SPCA of Texas is expecting 300 cats and dogs to come to North Texas. The agendy is asking for donations of cat litter, litter boxes, towels, blankets, treats, toys and newspaper. Donations can be dropped off at the following two locations: SPCA of Texas Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center at 2400 Lone Star Drive in Dallas and the SPCA of Texas at 8411 Stacy Road in McKinney. Monetary donations can be made online at SPCA.org/gift