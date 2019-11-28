Rainy Weather Through Saturday Morning

Our damp, showery weather pattern will continue into Saturday morning.

Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

Friday will be cloudy with scattered showers across North Texas. A couple of thunderstorms are possible too, as a warm front moves north through the area. Temperatures will rise from the 40s to the upper 60s Friday.

The rain chances will decrease after a line of showers and storms moves east across the region Saturday morning.

Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

Temperatures will be mild Saturday, but cool back into the 50s and 60s for Sunday and Monday. The weather next week looks rather quiet.

Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Before the Storm

Stay Connected. Download the NBC DFW App

Set your push alert preferences.

Charge your phones and tablets so that if you lose power you can still watch live weather coverage in the App.

Weather Safety