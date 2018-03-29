Rainfall: Feast of Famine - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Rainfall: Feast of Famine

By Rick Mitchell

    Parts of Texas are experiencing extreme drought.

    For the last several months there has been a disparity in rainfall across Texas.

    While this is not unusual for Texas, the extent of the disparity is quite large. For example, from mid October 2017 up to late March 2018, Amarillo has only had about a quarter of an inch of rain. For the same time period, DFW had over 21 inches of rain.


    The latest Drought Monitor shows extreme to exceptional drought conditions in the Panhandle and portions of Oklahoma and Kansas. In comparison, North Texas is drought-free.


