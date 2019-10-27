Rain and Cold Air Both Return This Week - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Rain and Cold Air Both Return This Week

By Brian James

Published 34 minutes ago

    After a brief lull in the rain over the weekend, it won't take long for us to see more water falling from the sky. A pair of storm systems will pass just north of North Texas over the next couple of days. They will both use a stream of Gulf of Mexico moisture to help generate plenty of clouds and some rain.

    The first of two cold fronts will slide through the area Tuesday and we will see scattered showers develop, especially near and behind the front. Be aware that roads could be damp for the trip to work Tuesday morning.

    A second and stronger storm system will drop into the region during the day Wednesday. The flow of moisture from the Gulf will be deeper for the second storm system. That means more widespread rain can be expected off and on throughout the day Wednesday.

    This means we could have wet roads for both the morning and evening commutes. Because of how cool it will be both days (temperatures in the 50s), severe weather is not expected. A rumble or two of thunder is possible, but that's about it.

    The rain will continue into Wednesday night. As the sun comes up Thursday morning -- Halloween -- the rain will be heading into East Texas. From there, it should be a quick transition back to a mostly sunny sky. The rest of Halloween will be breezy and cold with temperatures struggling to reach 50 degrees. A northwest wind will blow between 10 and 20 mph for most of the day, but should begin to diminish as we get into peak trick-or-treating hours.

    Plan on having an extra layer or two under the kids costumes! Temperatures will be in the upper 40s for the start of trick-or-treating and will drop to the lower 40s by the time it wraps up. Wind chill values will mostly be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

    The rest of the week will be sunny but cool. Slightly warmer weather returns by the weekend.

    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

