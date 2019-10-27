Rain and Cold Air Both Return This Week

After a brief lull in the rain over the weekend, it won't take long for us to see more water falling from the sky. A pair of storm systems will pass just north of North Texas over the next couple of days. They will both use a stream of Gulf of Mexico moisture to help generate plenty of clouds and some rain.

The first of two cold fronts will slide through the area Tuesday and we will see scattered showers develop, especially near and behind the front. Be aware that roads could be damp for the trip to work Tuesday morning.

A second and stronger storm system will drop into the region during the day Wednesday. The flow of moisture from the Gulf will be deeper for the second storm system. That means more widespread rain can be expected off and on throughout the day Wednesday.

Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

This means we could have wet roads for both the morning and evening commutes. Because of how cool it will be both days (temperatures in the 50s), severe weather is not expected. A rumble or two of thunder is possible, but that's about it.

The rain will continue into Wednesday night. As the sun comes up Thursday morning -- Halloween -- the rain will be heading into East Texas. From there, it should be a quick transition back to a mostly sunny sky. The rest of Halloween will be breezy and cold with temperatures struggling to reach 50 degrees. A northwest wind will blow between 10 and 20 mph for most of the day, but should begin to diminish as we get into peak trick-or-treating hours.

Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

Plan on having an extra layer or two under the kids costumes! Temperatures will be in the upper 40s for the start of trick-or-treating and will drop to the lower 40s by the time it wraps up. Wind chill values will mostly be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

The rest of the week will be sunny but cool. Slightly warmer weather returns by the weekend.

Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Before the Storm

Stay Connected. Download the NBC DFW App

Set your push alert preferences.

Charge your phones and tablets so that if you lose power you can still watch live weather coverage in the App.

Weather Safety