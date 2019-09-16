Rain Chances Increase Late This Week

A storm system in the Gulf of Mexico will bring plentiful moisture to Texas this week. The system will move north, spreading rain chances into North Texas for the latter half of the week.
The five-day rainfall forecasts indicates as much as 6 inches of rain could fall in Southeast Texas, while 1 to 2 inches is possible in parts of North Texas. The wettest days in North Texas are likely to be Thursday and Friday. The current path will favor areas east of DFW for the heaviest rain in North Texas.
Before the Storm
Weather Safety
Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
At Home?
- Head indoors immediately
- If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
- Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
Outdoors?
- Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
- If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
Driving?
- Stay inside your vehicle.
- Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
- Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
- If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.