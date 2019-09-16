Rain Chances Increase Late This Week

A storm system in the Gulf of Mexico will bring plentiful moisture to Texas this week. The system will move north, spreading rain chances into North Texas for the latter half of the week.

The five-day rainfall forecasts indicates as much as 6 inches of rain could fall in Southeast Texas, while 1 to 2 inches is possible in parts of North Texas. The wettest days in North Texas are likely to be Thursday and Friday. The current path will favor areas east of DFW for the heaviest rain in North Texas.

