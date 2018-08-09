Live Radar: Storm System Moves Across North Texas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Live Radar: Storm System Moves Across North Texas

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is currently in severe to extreme drought

By NBC 5 Weather Experts

Published at 10:38 PM CDT on Aug 7, 2018 | Updated 2 hours ago

    Lightning and thunder awoke many residents Thursday morning as a storm system moved across North Texas, covering about 30 to 40 percent of the area.

    Lewisville, Coppell, Keller and Roanoke saw lots of rain about 5 a.m. and also in the northwest area of Irving. In Collin County, there was also a heavy downpour. At one point about 5:30 a.m., there were about 850 electricity customers without power.

    Be prepared for brief heavy rain, lightning, and standing water on roads as you head out on your morning commute.

    A cold front will drop south into North Texas and then stall out. This means there will be multiple opportunities for showers and thunderstorms for the next five days. Severe weather is not expected, but stronger storms may have frequent lightning and gusty winds.

    Not everyone will see rain every day, but scattered storms are expected each day through Monday. 

    The Dallas-Fort Worth area is currently in severe to extreme drought. According to the Palmer Drought Index, it will take 9-12 inches of rain to get our soil back to near-normal levels.

    Since June 1, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport has received 1.52 inches of rain. Normal precipitation from June through Aug. 6 is 6.21 inches, which means we are short by 4.69 inches.

    NBC 5 Forecast: Scattered Storms Through the MorningNBC 5 Forecast: Scattered Storms Through the Morning

    Scattered storms through the morning and much cooler over the next several days. The highs are in the upper 80s and low 90s.

    Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

