Potential Tropical Development Near The Gulf of Mexico

An area of showers and thunderstorms moving through the southwest Bahamas has the potential to become a tropical feature in the coming days. The National Hurricane Center says there is a 70 percent chance the showers and storms could organize into a tropical depression over the weekend as it moves to the northwest.

This looks like it could bring needed rain to parts of the southeast United States Saturday and Sunday. From this far out it is likely that this system will remain east of Texas.

Since this is the statistical peak of the hurricane season, it is no surprise that there are additional areas of showers and storms stretching all the way east to Africa that will be monitored for potential future development.

Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Before the Storm

Stay Connected. Download the NBC DFW App

Set your push alert preferences.

Charge your phones and tablets so that if you lose power you can still watch live weather coverage in the App.

Weather Safety