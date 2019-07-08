Possible Tropical Disturbance to Impact Texas This Weekend - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Possible Tropical Disturbance to Impact Texas This Weekend

If a storm does develop, it would be the second named storm of the season

By Samantha Davies

Published 23 minutes ago

    Minimum Ocean Temp Needed to Form TS or Hurricane

    Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell asks what's the minimum ocean water temperature needed to form a tropical storm or hurricane?

    (Published Friday, March 15, 2019)

    The National Hurricane Center is watching a trough of low pressure over Georgia. Forecast models are showing this trough dropping south into the Gulf of Mexico where an area of showers and thunderstorms could develop. These storms could start to rotate around a broad area of low pressure, forming a tropical system. As of Monday, there is a 60-80% chance this could happen.

    This disturbance will provide areas along the Gulf Coast with heavy rain and rough surf this week.

    Long range forecast models have this tropical disturbance impacting parts Texas by the weekend. If a tropical depression is able to form, it will drift west in the Gulf of Mexico and could make a landfall in Texas or Louisiana. I emphasize the word could because a lot could change in the days ahead.

    Tropical storms in the past have formed in the Gulf of Mexico, but with this situation there are still a lot of unknowns and models have not come into agreement on exactly what will happen. If a storm does develop, it would be the second named storm of the season and would given the name, Barry.

    Stay tuned!

    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

