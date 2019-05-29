Pictures of Funnel Clouds on May 30, 2109 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WEATHER ALERT
severe tstorm watch 052919
Tornado Watch Until 8P
Weather Connection

By Elvira Sakmari

57 PHOTOS

29 minutes ago

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 29 minutes ago
Photos of hail and the damage done by an early-morning series of storms on March 17, 2016.NBC 5 viewers shared photos of funnel clouds seen in the Rockwall area on May 29, 2019.
