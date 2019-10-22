The Next Cold Front Is on the Way

Wednesday will be dry and warm with high temperatures around 80. Get your outdoor work completed because a cold front arrives Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Rain chances will increase Thursday and last into Friday. Any showers Saturday will be in the morning followed by a mainly dry weekend.
The cold front will move through North Texas during the day Thursday with increasing coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but it could be wet for picking up the kids after school and for the evening drive.
Rain amounts Thursday and Friday will be in the one to two inch range.
Before the Storm
Weather Safety
Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
At Home?
- Head indoors immediately
- If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
- Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
Outdoors?
- Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
- If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
Driving?
- Stay inside your vehicle.
- Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
- Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
- If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.