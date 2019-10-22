The Next Cold Front Is on the Way

Wednesday will be dry and warm with high temperatures around 80. Get your outdoor work completed because a cold front arrives Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Rain chances will increase Thursday and last into Friday. Any showers Saturday will be in the morning followed by a mainly dry weekend.

The cold front will move through North Texas during the day Thursday with increasing coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but it could be wet for picking up the kids after school and for the evening drive.

Rain amounts Thursday and Friday will be in the one to two inch range.

Weather Safety