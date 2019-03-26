NBC 5 Weather Experts Named Most Accurate Weather Forecast in DFW by WeatheRate for Third Year In-a-Row - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x
Weather Connection

Weather Connection

NBC 5 Weather Experts Named Most Accurate Weather Forecast in DFW by WeatheRate for Third Year In-a-Row

Published 21 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

    S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
    Send Us a Photo/Video | Skycams

    NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth/KXAS has been certified as Dallas-Fort Worth's 2018 "Most Accurate" weather forecast by WeatheRate, an independent, non-partisan, research firm, for the third year in a row.

    The March 7 announcement is the seventh time in the last 10 years that NBC 5 has been named "Most Accurate" by WeatheRate.

    WeatheRate specializes in evaluating every news station's forecast over a 52-week period and compares this data to actual observed conditions to verify and determine which station in a market has the "most accurate" forecast of local conditions.

    "Our viewers take weather seriously and so do we," said NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell. "It's reassuring that WeatheRate is able to certify our forecasts as the most accurate again in 2018."

    "Our cutting-edge technology contributes to our accuracy," added NBC 5 Vice President of News John Stone. "We use multiple forecasting models to improve our probability of successful forecasting and now feature augmented reality to more fully explain weather phenomena to viewers."

    The NBC 5 Texas Storm Fleet includes the Texas Thunder Truck™, Texas Lightning Truck ™, Texas StormRanger®, Texas Sky Ranger, and NBC Weather-1 providing mobile weather watching capabilities and precise weather tracking technology on a 24/7 basis.

    Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Interactive Radar
    Interactive Radar    		S-Band Radar
    NBC 5 S-Band    		Dallas County Radar
    Dallas County    		Tarrant County Radar
    Tarrant County
    Collin County Radar
    Collin County    		Denton County Radar
    Denton County    		Ellis, Johnson County Radar
    Ellis, Johnson Co.    		Rainfall Totals
    Rainfall Totals

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices