NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth/KXAS has been certified as Dallas-Fort Worth's 2018 "Most Accurate" weather forecast by WeatheRate, an independent, non-partisan, research firm, for the third year in a row.

The March 7 announcement is the seventh time in the last 10 years that NBC 5 has been named "Most Accurate" by WeatheRate.

WeatheRate specializes in evaluating every news station's forecast over a 52-week period and compares this data to actual observed conditions to verify and determine which station in a market has the "most accurate" forecast of local conditions.

"Our viewers take weather seriously and so do we," said NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell. "It's reassuring that WeatheRate is able to certify our forecasts as the most accurate again in 2018."

"Our cutting-edge technology contributes to our accuracy," added NBC 5 Vice President of News John Stone. "We use multiple forecasting models to improve our probability of successful forecasting and now feature augmented reality to more fully explain weather phenomena to viewers."

The NBC 5 Texas Storm Fleet includes the Texas Thunder Truck™, Texas Lightning Truck ™, Texas StormRanger®, Texas Sky Ranger, and NBC Weather-1 providing mobile weather watching capabilities and precise weather tracking technology on a 24/7 basis.

