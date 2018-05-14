Live video from the NBC 5 Weather Center will appear in the player above.

Today's weather will offer a change of pace in the form of thunderstorm chances. The prime opportunity will be during the midday and afternoon hours. A couple could hang on into the evening as well. The better chance will be just north of DFW as a weakening cold front from Oklahoma moves in late in the day. Overall, it will be quite warm and humid with rain chances ranging from 30-50% across North Texas.

An upper-level high pressure comes back toward North Texas for the rest of the week. We will see the temperature climb to the upper 90s. That means July will end on a hot note (getting very close to the triple-digit mark) and August will begin with the same level of heat.

By late in the week, the center of the ridge of high pressure will move back west and northwest of us. That will open the door for a weak cold front to slide into the area next weekend. It won't have the same cooling effects the previous front had, but may give us a couple more storms on Sunday.

Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

Latest Forecast