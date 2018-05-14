All eyes are on a storm system that will move into the region over the next couple of days. It will utilize the deep low-level moisture to generate widespread rain and storms. The severe weather threat will be low, but we will have to be on the lookout for heavy rain and possible flooding.

Additional scattered showers and storms are expected on Thursday as the storm system begins to move away. A few more storms could be around on Friday as well, but the main theme will be for dry and hot weather as we go into the weekend. In fact, the heat index this weekend will likely exceed 100.