Storms over Eastern Oklahoma will drop southeast through the morning and may clip our far northeastern counties. Otherwise, another rain-free day elsewhere with continued summer-like heat and humidity.

Temperatures continue to run about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Highs will stay in the mid 90s through Friday with heat indices at or even above 100. It appears we are still on track for the hottest September ever for DFW.

There is a slight chance for scattered showers late Friday night into Saturday. But the best chance for rain will be north of DFW. Not all areas will get rain.

It will remain unseasonably warm into the first week of October. But it does appear we will see our first real cold front of the season by next Thursday, dropping temperatures closer to seasonal norms.

