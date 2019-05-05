More Storms This Week

The timing has worked out well for us again! We were able to enjoy terrific weekend weather with some sun and temperatures in the 70s and 80s! But we are in May… which means the weather won't stay quiet for very long.
The next storm system will move into North Texas Tuesday and Wednesday. On Tuesday, we could see some showers and storms arrive first thing in the morning before some additional storms redevelop late in the day west and northwest of DFW.
Wednesday is shaping up to be the most likely day to see rain and thunderstorms. There will be a threat for severe weather and the potential for some locally heavy rainfall.
Just like the last couple rounds of thunderstorms (and associated severe weather risk), the ingredients for severe weather will be in place, but that does NOT mean that severe weather is a certainty. There are still a lot of details that will need to be ironed out.
Since we've done this a couple times previously now, I hope you're acclimated to the idea of thinking ahead about your severe weather plan, being prepared to enact that plan, and being weather aware once the storms start developing.
After Wednesday, we will get the chance to dry out for a couple of days. But it appears will have another shot at some rain by next weekend.
