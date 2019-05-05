More Storms This Week

The start of the work week will be mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 80s. While we could see a couple showers or storms Monday and Tuesday, our next best chance to see storms will be during the middle part of the upcoming week. (Published 3 hours ago)

The timing has worked out well for us again! We were able to enjoy terrific weekend weather with some sun and temperatures in the 70s and 80s! But we are in May… which means the weather won't stay quiet for very long.

The next storm system will move into North Texas Tuesday and Wednesday. On Tuesday, we could see some showers and storms arrive first thing in the morning before some additional storms redevelop late in the day west and northwest of DFW.

Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

Wednesday is shaping up to be the most likely day to see rain and thunderstorms. There will be a threat for severe weather and the potential for some locally heavy rainfall.

Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

Just like the last couple rounds of thunderstorms (and associated severe weather risk), the ingredients for severe weather will be in place, but that does NOT mean that severe weather is a certainty. There are still a lot of details that will need to be ironed out.

Since we've done this a couple times previously now, I hope you're acclimated to the idea of thinking ahead about your severe weather plan, being prepared to enact that plan, and being weather aware once the storms start developing.

After Wednesday, we will get the chance to dry out for a couple of days. But it appears will have another shot at some rain by next weekend.

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Before the Storm

Stay Connected. Download the NBC DFW App

Set your push alert preferences.

Charge your phones and tablets so that if you lose power you can still watch live weather coverage in the App.

Weather Safety