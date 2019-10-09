Long Rainless Streak in North Texas

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport has gone 40 days without any measurable precipitation. The stretch runs from Aug. 31 through Oct. 9.

The longest DFW Airport has ever gone without seeing rain was in 2000, when no measurable rain was recorded between July 1 and Sept. 22. This is an 84-day dry spell!

You can tell it has been rainless in North Texas. After record rains this past spring, drought conditions have returned. Extreme drought is present in parts of North Texas, including Dallas and Ellis counties.

A strong cold front will bring an end to our rain-free streak. Rain, and even some strong storms will be possible Late Thursday into early Friday.

Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Before the Storm

Stay Connected. Download the NBC DFW App

Set your push alert preferences.

Charge your phones and tablets so that if you lose power you can still watch live weather coverage in the App.

Weather Safety