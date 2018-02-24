The NBC 5 Texas Storm Fleet, the biggest, baddest bunch of weather vehicles around and there's a new addition. The Texas Thunder Truck, is joined by Texas Lightning Truck, as well as Texas StormRanger, Texas Sky Ranger, Weather-1 and Weather-2. The NBC 5 Storm Fleet, keeps rollin' keeping North Texas safe. (Published Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018)

Three years after the Texas Thunder Truck made his maiden voyage in February 2015, Texas Lightning Truck has debuted on the streets of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Both trucks have fully-mobile weather technology and communications systems packed inside and are designed to drive into the storm and deliver live coverage in real time.

With the addition of Texas Lightning Truck, NBC 5 is able to cover more area in the vast and sprawling region of North Texas, which is especially helpful when there are different storm cells developing in multiple locations.

In addition to our exclusive S-Band radar, NBC 5's team of Weather Experts uses the Texas Storm Fleet (Texas Thunder Truck, Texas Lightning Truck, Texas Sky Ranger, Weather-1 and Weather-2, StormRanger) to provide up-to-the-minute weather information.




