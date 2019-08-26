Late Summer Cold Front to Bring Rain, Cool Down Tuesday

A late summer cold front, accompanied by scattered showers and thunderstorms, will move into North Texas on Tuesday. The storms could have an impact on the Tuesday morning drive with heavy rain and gusty winds.
Additional showers and storms will be possible off and on through the day. Another round of thunderstorms is possible Wednesday, mainly in the morning.
Along with the scattered storms, temperatures will be lower than the triple digits that were common Monday. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.
While temperatures will rebound into the mid 90s by the end of the work week, highs in the low 90s are expected over the Labor Day weekend.
Weather Safety
Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
At Home?
- Head indoors immediately
- If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
- Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
Outdoors?
- Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
- If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
Driving?
- Stay inside your vehicle.
- Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
- Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
- If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.