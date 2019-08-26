Late Summer Cold Front to Bring Rain, Cool Down Tuesday

A late summer cold front, accompanied by scattered showers and thunderstorms, will move into North Texas on Tuesday. The storms could have an impact on the Tuesday morning drive with heavy rain and gusty winds.

Additional showers and storms will be possible off and on through the day. Another round of thunderstorms is possible Wednesday, mainly in the morning.

Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

Along with the scattered storms, temperatures will be lower than the triple digits that were common Monday. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

While temperatures will rebound into the mid 90s by the end of the work week, highs in the low 90s are expected over the Labor Day weekend.

Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Before the Storm

Stay Connected. Download the NBC DFW App

Set your push alert preferences.

Charge your phones and tablets so that if you lose power you can still watch live weather coverage in the App.

Weather Safety