Hottest Weather So Far This Year Arrives This Weekend

The hottest weather of the season arrives in North Texas this weekend.
Air temperatures in the 90s, combined with high humidity levels, will put the heat index near 100 degrees. There will also be a fair amount of sun.
Make sure to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks in the air conditioning or shade if you're participating in any outdoor activities this weekend. Do not leave children or pets unattended in parked vehicles.
The highest air temperature we will see this weekend is 97 degrees. The normal high this time of year is 89 degrees. While Sunday will be close to the triple digits, it is a little early in the year to see that kind of heat.
The average first date of a 100-degree high is July 1. Early triple-digit heat is definitely possible in North Texas, though. Looking back at past years, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport recorded the first triple-digit temperature on June 13, 2011. That was the start of a hot summer. 2011 recorded 71 days of temperatures at or above 100 degrees.
Before the Storm
Weather Safety
Heat Advisory Precautions
With such oppressive heat in the forecast, North Texans are reminded to check on their friends and loved ones with health problems as they may be among the most susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
As always, never leave young children or pets unattended in an enclosed vehicle, even for a short amount of time, as temperatures can quickly rise to threatening levels.
Pets should not be left unattended outdoors for more than a few minutes.
Water is the cornerstone to staying safe this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Officials said it's important to start drinking before becoming thirsty and if you know you're going to be out in the heat, begin drinking water the night before.
Officials recommend staying indoors, but anyone who must be outside should drink a cup of water about every 20 minutes and wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.
Symptoms of Heat Stroke: CDC
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the symptoms of heat stroke include hot, dry skin or profuse sweating; hallucinations, chills, throbbing headache, high body temperature, confusion/dizziness and slurred speech.
Take the following steps to treat a worker with heat stroke: Call 911 and notify their supervisor. Move the sick worker to a cool shaded area. Cool the worker using methods such as: Soaking their clothes with water. Spraying, sponging, or showering them with water. Fanning their body.
Symptoms of Heat Exhaustion: CDC
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, extreme weakness or fatigue, dizziness and confusion, nausea, clammy or moist skin, pale or flushed complexion, muscle cramps, slightly elevated body temperature and fast or shallow breathing.
Treat a worker suffering from heat exhaustion with the following: Have them rest in a cool, shaded or air-conditioned area. Have them drink plenty of water or other cool, nonalcoholic beverages. Have them take a cool shower, bath, or sponge bath.
Dos and Don'ts in Extreme Heat