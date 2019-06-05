Hottest Weather So Far This Year Arrives This Weekend

The hottest weather of the season arrives in North Texas this weekend.

Air temperatures in the 90s, combined with high humidity levels, will put the heat index near 100 degrees. There will also be a fair amount of sun.

Make sure to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks in the air conditioning or shade if you're participating in any outdoor activities this weekend. Do not leave children or pets unattended in parked vehicles.

The highest air temperature we will see this weekend is 97 degrees. The normal high this time of year is 89 degrees. While Sunday will be close to the triple digits, it is a little early in the year to see that kind of heat.

The average first date of a 100-degree high is July 1. Early triple-digit heat is definitely possible in North Texas, though. Looking back at past years, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport recorded the first triple-digit temperature on June 13, 2011. That was the start of a hot summer. 2011 recorded 71 days of temperatures at or above 100 degrees.

