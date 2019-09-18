Heavy Rainfall Likely In East Texas

What remains of short-lived Tropical Storm Imelda is still producing heavy rain in southeast Texas. This area of low pressure will move north across East Texas through Friday.
This system will bring an increase in rain chances to North Texas. Rain chances will be on the low side Thursday. The most likely day for scattered showers and storms is Friday. Areas east of Interstate 45 will see the most widespread rain. The lowest chances will be west of Interstate 35W.
Heavy rain is likely across East Texas, where as much as 4 inches could fall through Friday. The amounts will decrease farther west. For Dallas-Fort Worth, rain amounts will be in the range of a tenth of an inch to a half inch.
Before the Storm
Weather Safety
Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
At Home?
- Head indoors immediately
- If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
- Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
Outdoors?
- Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
- If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
Driving?
- Stay inside your vehicle.
- Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
- Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
- If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.