Heavy Rainfall Likely In East Texas

What remains of short-lived Tropical Storm Imelda is still producing heavy rain in southeast Texas. This area of low pressure will move north across East Texas through Friday.

This system will bring an increase in rain chances to North Texas. Rain chances will be on the low side Thursday. The most likely day for scattered showers and storms is Friday. Areas east of Interstate 45 will see the most widespread rain. The lowest chances will be west of Interstate 35W.

Heavy rain is likely across East Texas, where as much as 4 inches could fall through Friday. The amounts will decrease farther west. For Dallas-Fort Worth, rain amounts will be in the range of a tenth of an inch to a half inch.

