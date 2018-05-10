Heating Back up for Mother’s Day Weekend - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Heating Back up for Mother’s Day Weekend

By Keisha Burns

Published 13 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    An upper-level ridge will keep North Texas locked in a warm dry pattern with increasing humidity through Mother’s Day weekend.

    Temperatures will be 5-10 degrees above normal, with the hottest day expected Sunday. Highs will range from the upper 90s west of DFW, to the upper 80s and low 90s elsewhere. Be sure to keep mom cool and hydrated.

    Rain and storm chances won’t return to North Texas until Next Wednesday as a dryline develops. With no cold front coming in anytime soon, temperatures will remain above normal through the end of next week. Normal is 82 right now.

