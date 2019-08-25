Heat Advisory Monday, Relief Coming Tuesday

A livestream of NBC 5 News at 10 will begin shortly in the above video player.

Alright, ladies and gentlemen. We've reached the finish line. The last gasp of brutal summer heat and humidity will have its grand finale on Monday.

The temperature will climb into the upper 90s to around 102 degrees Monday afternoon. The heat index, however, will be be between 105 and 110 degrees, making for a dangerously hot and humid afternoon.

We've been through several similar days recently. We just need to get through one more before we finally see the temperature and humidity levels drop.

Two cold fronts will move across North Texas this week. The first front will arrive Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms will help to push the front into Central Texas before it stalls out. That means we will have two days -- Tuesday and Wednesday -- with decent chances for showers and storms.

Behind the first front, temperatures will drop into the upper 80s to lower 90s for a couple days. Just as temperatures start to climb late in the week, another cold front will come in to knock us back down to around 90 degrees in time for Labor Day weekend.

We're almost to the summer finish line. Just a little bit longer to go!

