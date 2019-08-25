Heat Advisory Monday, Relief Coming Tuesday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Weather Connection

Weather Connection

Heat Advisory Monday, Relief Coming Tuesday

By Brian James

Published 18 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Live Video from NBCDFW.com

    S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
    Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

    A livestream of NBC 5 News at 10 will begin shortly in the above video player.

    Alright, ladies and gentlemen. We've reached the finish line. The last gasp of brutal summer heat and humidity will have its grand finale on Monday.

    The temperature will climb into the upper 90s to around 102 degrees Monday afternoon. The heat index, however, will be be between 105 and 110 degrees, making for a dangerously hot and humid afternoon.

    Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

    We've been through several similar days recently. We just need to get through one more before we finally see the temperature and humidity levels drop.

    Two cold fronts will move across North Texas this week. The first front will arrive Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms will help to push the front into Central Texas before it stalls out. That means we will have two days -- Tuesday and Wednesday -- with decent chances for showers and storms.

    Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

    Behind the first front, temperatures will drop into the upper 80s to lower 90s for a couple days. Just as temperatures start to climb late in the week, another cold front will come in to knock us back down to around 90 degrees in time for Labor Day weekend.

    We're almost to the summer finish line. Just a little bit longer to go!

    Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

    Latest Video Forecast

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

    Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

    Interactive Radar
    Interactive Radar    		S-Band Radar
    NBC 5 S-Band    		Dallas County Radar
    Dallas County    		Tarrant County Radar
    Tarrant County
    Collin County Radar
    Collin County    		Denton County Radar
    Denton County    		Ellis, Johnson County Radar
    Ellis, Johnson Co.    		Rainfall Totals
    Rainfall Totals

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices