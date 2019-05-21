Flash Floods Shut Down Oklahoma Interstate, Prompt Rescues - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Weather Connection

Weather Connection

Flash Floods Shut Down Oklahoma Interstate, Prompt Rescues

Tornadic storm system that spawned dozens of tornado sightings is now causing flash flooding

Published 57 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 5 Forecast: One More Decent Chance for Rain
    NBC 5 News
    Twin tornadoes were spawned Monday afternoon in northern Oklahoma. (Published May 21, 2019)

    A powerful storm system that spawned dozens of tornado sightings is now causing significant flash flooding in parts of Oklahoma.

    The Oklahoma Department of Transportation shut down Interstate 40 in El Reno, about 25 miles west of Oklahoma City, because of high water Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service says up to 5 inches of rain has fallen since Monday.

    In Stillwater, emergency responders were rescuing people from their homes because of high water.

    The Storm Prediction Center had warned of an unusually high risk for severe weather Monday for parts of Oklahoma and Texas. Damage was reported in many areas, including the town of Mangum, but no deaths have been reported.

    Forecasters say more stormy weather is expected Tuesday, especially in Arkansas, Missouri and western Illinois.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices