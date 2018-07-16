 Dog Days of Summer 2018 - Gallery III - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
BREAKING: 
Mother Not Guilty by Insanity in Death of...
logo_dfw_2x
Dog Days of Summer

Dog Days of Summer

Viewer photos of Fido and friends keeping cool in the Summer heat

Dog Days of Summer 2018 - Gallery III

By Holley Ford

22 PHOTOS

51 minutes ago

It's an annual tradition, NBC 5 viewers share photos of their furry friends staying cool in Texas heat!
More Photo Galleries
Dog Days of Summer 2018 - Gallery II
Dog Days of Summer 2018
Connect With Us
AdChoices